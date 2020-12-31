Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / France’s Macron says dialogue between EU and China now stronger

France’s Macron says dialogue between EU and China now stronger

“The dialogue between Europe and China has strengthened and become more balanced these past few years. It continues,” Macron said in a statement on Twitter.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Paris

A screen displays live Chinese President Xi Jinping, top left, European Council President Charles Michel, top right, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, bottom right, French President Emmanuel Macron, bottom center, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an EU-China Leaders' meeting video conference at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. (AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that relations between the European Union and China had strengthened in recent years, following an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets.

“The dialogue between Europe and China has strengthened and become more balanced these past few years. It continues,” Macron said in a statement on Twitter.

The investment agreement was sealed earlier on Wednesday.

According to a transcript of an online meeting between EU leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Macron offered to visit China in the coming months along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss other areas of cooperation, such as healthcare and the environment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
by Jayashree Nandi and Anisha Dutta
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
by Rezaul H Laskar
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
by Zia Haq
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

16 dead in blast in Yemen’s Aden airport, 60 injured
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Zomato’s 2020 rewind: From man who placed 1,380 orders to most ordered dish
by Sanya Budhiraja
Chinese court jails 10 Hong Kong democracy activists for up to three years
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
14 more cases of new Covid-19 strain in India; 4 in Delhi
by HT Correspondents
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.