Sections
Home / World News / France’s Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt the same as before

France’s Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt the same as before

The reconstruction plan presented Thursday says it will replicate original materials “to guarantee the authenticity, harmony and coherence of this masterpiece of Gothic art.”

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:30 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron, who wants Notre Dame reopened in time for the 2024 Olympics, had initially pushed for a contemporary touch atop the cathedral, prompting eye-catching proposals from architects around the world. (AP Photo)

Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire.

No swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of the medieval Paris monument, or contemporary glass spire, or other modern twists. And to stay historically accurate, it will again be built with potentially toxic lead.

That’s the verdict reached by French President Emmanuel Macron, the cathedral’s present-day architects and the general in charge of the colossal reconstruction project for one of the world’s most treasured landmarks.

Macron, who wants Notre Dame reopened in time for the 2024 Olympics, had initially pushed for a contemporary touch atop the cathedral, prompting eye-catching proposals from architects around the world.



But Macron came around to the traditionalists’ argument, and approved reconstruction plans for the 12th century monument that were presented Thursday, according to a statement from state agency overseeing the project.

The plan includes recreating the 19th-century spire by Viollet Le Duc that collapsed in the fire, and “favors fidelity to the monument’s form and a restoration of the cathedral in its latest state,” the statement said.

That means the state Notre Dame was in the afternoon of April 15, 2019, before fire broke out beneath its roof, toppling its spire, consuming the roof and threatening the rose-windowed twin towers that keep the cathedral upright.

More than a year later, the structure remains unstable. It took nearly a year to clear out dangerous lead residue released in the fire and to get to the point where workers could start removing scaffolding that had been in place before the fire for a previous renovation effort. Actual reconstruction won’t start until next year.

The reconstruction plan presented Thursday says it will replicate original materials “to guarantee the authenticity, harmony and coherence of this masterpiece of Gothic art.”

Those materials originally include tons of lead, which is raising concerns among health and environmental groups. Toxic lead spewed by the fire forced schools in the area to close and prompted a lengthy, painstaking cleanup effort of the historic neighbourhood on an island in the centre of Paris.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kin of killed cops find solace in Vikas Dubey’s death while debate rages over gangster’s encounter
Jul 10, 2020 15:48 IST
Best selling in the Indian English market this week
Jul 10, 2020 15:49 IST
Four Maoists killed in Bihar close to the Indo-Nepal border
Jul 10, 2020 15:45 IST
Rupee skids 21 paise to end at 75.20 against US dollar
Jul 10, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.