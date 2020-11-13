Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaeda’s North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 15:41 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Paris

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly (Ajay Aggarwal /HT photo)

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaeda’s North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa Diarra, was a right-hand man of Iyad Ag Ghali, the leader of Mali’s most prominent jihadi group, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which has repeatedly attacked soldiers and civilians in Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso.

“A historic figure of the jihadist movement in the Sahel, Bah ag Moussa is considered responsible for several attacks against Malian and international forces”, Parly said in a statement.

Moussa, who was on the U.S. terrorism list, was killed on Tuesday after an operation involving ground troops and helicopters and comes after a series of operations that have seen French forces kill dozens of Islamist fighters in recent weeks.

“This is a major success in the fight against terrorism,” Parly said.

Former colonial power France has more than 5,100 personnel spread across the region with a large portion in Mali operating against rising militancy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
Nov 13, 2020 15:19 IST
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
Nov 13, 2020 13:47 IST
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Nov 13, 2020 13:49 IST
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
Nov 13, 2020 13:12 IST

latest news

South Korean firm to produce 150 mln doses a year of Russian Covid-19 vaccine: RDIF
Nov 13, 2020 15:53 IST
Asian shares mostly drop on worries over surging coronavirus cases
Nov 13, 2020 15:52 IST
Chhattisgarh government gives Rs 7.33 crore to 16,796 investors duped by chit fund companies
Nov 13, 2020 15:51 IST
Businessman steps outside car to urinate, robbed in Delhi
Nov 13, 2020 15:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.