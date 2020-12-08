Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / France will not ‘sacrifice’ its fishermen in any Brexit deal, says minister

France will not ‘sacrifice’ its fishermen in any Brexit deal, says minister

“On fisheries there is no reason to yield to Britain’s pressure. We can make some efforts but sacrificing fisheries and fishermen, no,” Beaune told RMC radio, reiterating that France would veto any agreement it considered a “bad” deal.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 13:00 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Paris

French junior minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune speaks during a press conference. (Reuters)

Negotiations between Britain and the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal are complex and France will oppose any pact that “sacrifices” its fishermen, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Tuesday.

“On fisheries there is no reason to yield to Britain’s pressure. We can make some efforts but sacrificing fisheries and fishermen, no,” Beaune told RMC radio, reiterating that France would veto any agreement it considered a “bad” deal.

Since Britain left the European Union in January, each side has urged the other to make concessions to unlock a trade deal before Britain’s transition period for leaving the bloc ends on Dec. 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support
Dec 08, 2020 12:49 IST
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Dec 08, 2020 12:15 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre is not worried about widening fiscal gap
Dec 08, 2020 12:30 IST
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
Dec 08, 2020 12:00 IST

latest news

Akshay Kumar launches TheBlacklover Brand
Dec 08, 2020 12:58 IST
British grandma gets the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 08, 2020 13:01 IST
Modi govt doesn’t understand D of Democracy: Brinda Karat
Dec 08, 2020 12:55 IST
Olympics-Breaking’s breakthrough brings electric ‘folk art’ to Paris Games
Dec 08, 2020 12:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.