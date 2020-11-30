Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / French health body says nursing homes should get Covid-19 vaccine first

French health body says nursing homes should get Covid-19 vaccine first

President Emmanuel Macron said last week that vaccines could start to be administered as soon as the end of the year in France, if approved by regulators.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:31 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Paris

Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France. (Reuters)

France’s top health advisory body said on Monday it had recommended Covid-19 vaccinations should target retirement homes residents and their staff first when doses reach the country.

Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS) suggested rolling out the campaign in stages and on a voluntary basis, like in many other countries.

President Emmanuel Macron said last week that vaccines could start to be administered as soon as the end of the year in France, if approved by regulators, after hopes were raised of a quick roll-out following promising results from trials of several candidates.

After those in nursing homes, amounting to around 840,000 people in France, a second phase would target those aged 65 and over, as well as some health workers, the HAS said.



Three other stages would follow, aimed at people with underlying conditions such as diabetes, other exposed professionals and then adults with no known other conditions.

“These recommendations will evolve other time as we get more data. We call for vaccination on a voluntary basis,” the head of HAS Dominique Le Guludec told reporters.

The French government is due to detail in the coming days how it will handle its vaccines campaign.

The European Union has so far secured deals with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, CureVac, Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna.

With 1.9 billion doses expected at this stage to reach the EU, France aims to secure about 295 million doses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
Nov 30, 2020 19:17 IST
LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
Nov 30, 2020 18:53 IST
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Nov 30, 2020 18:07 IST
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
Nov 30, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

Neha Kakkar tells Salman Khan her love story with Rohanpreet Singh
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
TN, Assam allow opening of educational institutions; Rajasthan closes all till Dec 31
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
Amazon offers ‘special recognition bonus’ to employees
Nov 30, 2020 19:43 IST
Superspreader protest? As experts worry about Covid-19, farmers say new laws bigger threat to their survival
Nov 30, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.