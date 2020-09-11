French PM reduces coronavirus self-isolation time to 7 days

Jean Castex himself is on self-isolation this week after he was in close contact with a person infected coronavirus. (Reuters image)

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned that the virus situation is “obviously worsening” in the country as health authorities recorded the biggest one-day jump in new cases since the pandemic began.

Castex announced Friday that the self-isolation time for Covid-19 is reduced from 14 days to seven days because it is the period “when there is a real risk of contagion” and in order to better ensure the enforcement of the measure.

French health authorities argued this week that the 14-day quarantine was not well respected by many in the country who considered it too long.

Castex himself is on self-isolation this week after he was in close contact with a person infected with the virus.

He also announced that specific testing centers will be set up to provide results in priority to people who have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone tested positive or are medical staff. People around France have reported long queues to get tested and several days to get the results.

French authorities have reported 9,843 new cases Thursday and a steady increase in virus-related hospitalizations in recent days.