Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / French PM reduces coronavirus self-isolation time to 7 days

French PM reduces coronavirus self-isolation time to 7 days

Jean Castex announced that the self-isolation time for Covid-19 is reduced from 14 days to seven days because it is the period “when there is a real risk of contagion” and in order to better ensure the enforcement of the measure.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:31 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Paris

Jean Castex himself is on self-isolation this week after he was in close contact with a person infected coronavirus. (Reuters image)

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned that the virus situation is “obviously worsening” in the country as health authorities recorded the biggest one-day jump in new cases since the pandemic began.

Castex announced Friday that the self-isolation time for Covid-19 is reduced from 14 days to seven days because it is the period “when there is a real risk of contagion” and in order to better ensure the enforcement of the measure.

Also read: Covid-19: France expects more severe infections in next two weeks

French health authorities argued this week that the 14-day quarantine was not well respected by many in the country who considered it too long.

Castex himself is on self-isolation this week after he was in close contact with a person infected with the virus.



He also announced that specific testing centers will be set up to provide results in priority to people who have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone tested positive or are medical staff. People around France have reported long queues to get tested and several days to get the results.

French authorities have reported 9,843 new cases Thursday and a steady increase in virus-related hospitalizations in recent days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Sep 12, 2020 01:31 IST
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Sep 12, 2020 01:10 IST
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Sep 12, 2020 01:22 IST
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Sep 12, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
An agenda for India’s New Deal to fix the Covid-infected economy | Opinion
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
Concern in France as Covid-19 cases soar
Sep 12, 2020 03:00 IST
Charting India’s pathway to the big leagues
Sep 12, 2020 02:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.