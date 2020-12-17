Sections
Emmauel Macron tested positive for Covid-19, the French President’s office announced on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 15:37 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday, although it was not clear at this stage where he had contracted the virus.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” his office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”

The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days and would continue to run the country remotely. A spokeswoman said that all his trips had been cancelled, including an upcoming visit to Lebanon on December 22.

They added he was trying to assess where he could have contracted the virus.



Macron was at a European Council heads of state meeting on December 10-11.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self isolate after coming into contact with Macron over the last few days, said Gerard Larcher, head of the Senate, the upper house of the French parliament.

