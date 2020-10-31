Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / French prez Macron says he understands Muslim feelings on Prophet image

French prez Macron says he understands Muslim feelings on Prophet image

Macron’s interview comes amid widespread protests in Muslim countries and calls to boycott French products over the cartoons that many Muslims find offensive.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:10 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

Kashmiri Muslims shout slogans during a protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France and French President Emmanuel Macron's comments, in Srinagar. (REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron told Al-Jazeera Saturday he understood that cartoons of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed could shock people but that violence was unacceptable, days after a Tunisian migrant killed three people in an attack on a church in Nice.

Macron’s interview comes amid widespread protests in Muslim countries and calls to boycott French products over the cartoons that many Muslims find offensive. A row is also escalating with Turkey, whose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the French leader needs to undergo a mental examination.

Macron, who had earlier said Islam faced a “crisis,” told broadcaster Al-Jazeera that his remarks have been distorted to make it appear as though he were supportive of the cartoons, which he said were published by independent media.

“I understand that one can be shocked by cartoons, but I will never accept that violence can be justified. Our freedoms, our rights, I consider it our vocation to protect them,” Macron told the broadcaster, according to an official at the presidency. Al-Jazeera will air the full interview later on Saturday.

Macron’s government has vowed to crack down on Islamist radicals after an assailant beheaded a teacher in Paris earlier this month who had showed the cartoons in a class discussion about freedom of expression.

Al-Jazeera reported that Macron said most victims of terrorism are Muslim, and the acts committed in the name of the religion were a blight on them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:14 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:14 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Saha, Warner begin SRH’s 121-run chase
Oct 31, 2020 21:21 IST
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Oct 31, 2020 19:27 IST

latest news

No cakewalk for Tejashwi Prasad as Raghopur lines up for triangular contest
Oct 31, 2020 21:17 IST
When Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh had her removed from multiple films
Oct 31, 2020 21:11 IST
Tata Motors takes a dig at upcoming Hyundai i20 2020, rival to Altroz
Oct 31, 2020 21:11 IST
Cabinet minister launches scholarship scheme for SC students in Ludhiana
Oct 31, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.