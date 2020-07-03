Sections
Home / World News / French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns, reshuffle expected

French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns, reshuffle expected

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to open a new chapter for the two remaining years of his term that will focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:31 IST

By Associated Press, Paris

The reshuffle comes days after a green wave swept over France in local elections. (AFP)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned as a government reshuffle is expected in the coming days, the French presidency announced Friday.

The statement didn’t say whether whether Philippe will be replaced or will stay on as the head of a new government.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to open a new chapter for the two remaining years of his term that will focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The reshuffle comes days after a green wave swept over France in local elections. Macron saw his young centrist party being defeated in France’s biggest cities and failing to plant local roots across the country.



The reshuffle was planned even before the voting, as Macron’s government faced obstacles and criticism before Sunday’s election and during the virus crisis.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

12 investments in 11 weeks: How Jio Platforms raised Rs 117,588.45 crore
Jul 03, 2020 14:25 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput said yes for Dil Bechara without even reading script
Jul 03, 2020 14:24 IST
Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu slashes pay by 40 percent for Cobra
Jul 03, 2020 14:23 IST
Shekhar Kapur responds to Fair and Lovely rebranding
Jul 03, 2020 14:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.