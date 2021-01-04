Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / French regulator head expects Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to arrive this week

French regulator head expects Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to arrive this week

Dominique Le Guludec, head of the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS), further said that France wanted more information on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shot.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral, Paris

FILE PHOTO: An employee shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

France should receive its first deliveries of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine this week, the head of the medical regulator said on Monday, as the government comes under fire for being too slow with its vaccine rollout.

France, which has a strong anti-vaccination movement, started its inoculation campaign at the end of December, as did many other European countries.

But it has only vaccinated hundreds since then, versus tens of thousands in Germany and more a million in Britain, which on Monday became the first country to roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot.

“I think that the Moderna vaccine ought to arrive this week,” Dominique Le Guludec, head of the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS), told BFM TV, adding that France wanted more information on the AstraZeneca shot.



The United States authorised Moderna’s vaccine on Dec. 19, Canada did so on Dec. 23 and the EU’s watchdog is expected to approve it this week.

Epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told France Info radio that France needed to speed up its vaccine rollout and that the spread of the virus in France was too high for the government to ease restrictions.

France has the seventh-highest COVID-19 casualty toll in the world, with more than 65,000 deaths.

President Emmanuel Macron said in his New Year’s Eve speech that everyone in France should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they wanted it.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: 7th round of talks between Centre and farmers begins
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
by Surendra P Gangan

latest news

‘Glimmer of hope’: Fauci on increase in Covid vaccinations
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena, Kamya slam Jasmin, Rubina after Salman scolds them
by HT Entertainment Desk
NHS denies report it hasn’t committed to delivering 2 million Covid-19 jabs a week
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Thunderstorm, moderate rains likely in parts of Delhi in next 2 hours: IMD
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.