Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Fresh one-day record for Covid-19 cases in US

Fresh one-day record for Covid-19 cases in US

California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as the new US hot spots. More than 47,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the US on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent and Agencies, Washington/ Toronto/ Brasilia

Cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, the highest one-day rise in the state. (REUTERS)

The US saw a new single-day record of more than 47,000 Covid-19 cases, as President Donald Trump said he was growing “more and more angry at China”, where the pandemic started.

California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as the new US hot spots. Cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, the highest one-day rise in the state.

“As I watch the pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China,” Trump tweeted.

His administration is facing criticism for “hoarding” nearly the entire global supply of remdesivir, the only drug licensed so far to treat Covid-19. The department of health and human services said Trump has secured 500,000 treatments of the drug through September, representing 100% of Gilead’s July production capacity and 90% of its capacity in August and September.



Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Red Cross decried on Wednesday the politicisation of the pandemic in many countries, warning that the “divisive” response by leaders in places like Brazil and the US was taking a heavy toll. In Brazil, a judge dismissed an earlier order asking President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public or face a fine.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said late on Tuesday it was delaying the reopening of its US offices. All of Google’s US offices will now remain closed at least until September 7, it said.

Canada will keep its borders sealed till at least the end of July as the government extended its ban on travellers.

In Switzerland, wearing a facemask on public transport will become compulsory.

In Australia, residents in suburbs north of Melbourne went into a month-long lockdown on Wednesday night after new cases emerged in the second largest city.

Thailand, meanwhile, began a fifth phase of relaxations, allowing the reopening of schools and high-risk entertainment venues such as pubs and massage parlours. Hit by the twin shocks of Covid-19 and low oil prices, Saudi Arabia implemented the tripling of value added tax from Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thousands flee Hyd fearing a lockdown
Jul 02, 2020 00:04 IST
Centre asks states to step up antigen tests
Jul 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Home-made masks effective, says study
Jul 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Kerala announces rehabilitation project for expats who returned home
Jul 02, 2020 00:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.