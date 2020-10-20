Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / From HCQ to remdesivir, the treatment options for Covid-19

From HCQ to remdesivir, the treatment options for Covid-19

Covid-19 treatment: There are several, and which one is best depends on how sick someone is.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:18 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Associated Press

A police officer wearing a protective mask looks on, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Manchester, Britain. (REUTERS)

What are the treatment options for Covid-19?

There are several, and which one is best depends on how sick someone is.

For example, steroids such as dexamethasone can lower the risk of dying for severely ill patients. But they may do the opposite for those who are only mildly ill.

In the United States, no treatments are specifically approved for Covid-19, but a few have been authorized for emergency use and several more are being considered. A panel of experts convened by the National Institutes of Health updates guidelines as new studies come out.



Here’s what’s advised for various patients:

-- Not hospitalized or hospitalized but not needing extra oxygen: No specific drugs recommended, and a warning against using steroids.

-- Hospitalized and needing extra oxygen but not a breathing machine: The antiviral drug remdesivir, given through an IV, and in some cases also a steroid.

-- Hospitalized and on a breathing machine: Remdesivir and a steroid.

What about convalescent plasma, an infusion of blood from a Covid-19 survivor that contains antibodies that fight the virus? Not enough is known to recommend for or against it, the guidelines say.

However, enough is known to advise against hydroxychloroquine and certain drugs that affect the immune system -- multiple studies have found them ineffective against the coronavirus.

Aside from drugs, doctors have learned more about ways to treat hospitalized patients, such as putting them on their bellies and other measures that may prevent the need for breathing machines.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
Oct 20, 2020 15:36 IST
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
Oct 20, 2020 15:52 IST
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
Oct 20, 2020 16:52 IST
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
Oct 20, 2020 15:23 IST

latest news

Centre prioritises vaccine for healthcare workers
Oct 20, 2020 17:07 IST
US elections 2020: Stage set for third presidential debate between Trump and Biden
Oct 20, 2020 17:07 IST
‘Will adversely affect...’: Rajasthan opposes RBI getting control of cooperative banks
Oct 20, 2020 17:05 IST
Keeping pregnant mothers safe, and ensuring newborns secure
Oct 20, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.