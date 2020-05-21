Sections
Home / World News / ‘Fruitless and repetitive’: Iran dismisses new US sanctions

‘Fruitless and repetitive’: Iran dismisses new US sanctions

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on several Iranian authorities, including the interior minister, accusing them of engaging in serious cases of human rights abuse.

Updated: May 21, 2020 14:16 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease. (VIA REUTERS)

Iran dismissed on Thursday new US sanctions on several Iranian officials, saying they were a sign of the complete inefficiency of Washington’s previous sanctions on the Islamic Republic, state television reported.

“Washington’s fruitless and repetitive sanctions against Iranian officials is a sign of weakness, despair and confusion of the US administration,” state TV quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on several Iranian authorities, including the interior minister, accusing them of engaging in serious cases of human rights abuse.

The US Treasury Department said Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli gave orders authorising the Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) of Iran to use lethal force in response to anti-government protests in November, leading to the killing of protesters, including at least 23 minors.



Hundreds of young and working-class Iranians took to the streets on Nov. 15 to protest against the government’s decision to increase fuel prices. The protests turned political, with demonstrators burning pictures of senior officials and calling on clerical rulers to step down.

Iran’s top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, denounced the unrest as a “very dangerous conspiracy” by Iran’s enemies.

An opposition website said in January that at least 631 people were killed during the unrest and London-based Amnesty International said more than 300 people had been killed.

Both accounts have been dismissed by the Islamic Republic, which has yet to give a death toll. The Iranian judiciary has sentenced dozens of protesters to long terms in prison.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wear mask, gloves while making arrest: Rajasthan govt Covid-19 SOP for cops
May 21, 2020 15:20 IST
Corporate revenues drop over 25% during Covid-19 lockdown: Report
May 21, 2020 15:19 IST
Covid-19: China vaccine maker inks Canada deal to develop second shot
May 21, 2020 15:17 IST
Mohanlal officially announces Drishyam 2 on 60th birthday, watch
May 21, 2020 15:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.