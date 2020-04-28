Sections
Home / World News / Fuel truck bomb kills more than 20 in northern Syria: Report

At least 22 people including civilians were killed and 27 others wounded when an explosive device inside a fuel truck exploded in a market.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:51 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Beirut

A picture taken on February 24, 2020, shows smoke billowing over the village of Qaminas, about 6 kilometres southeast of Idlib city, following reported Syrian air strikes. (Photo for representative purpose only) (AFP)

A fuel truck bomb killed more than 20 people including at least six Turkey-backed rebel fighters on Tuesday in a northern Syrian city controlled by Ankara’s local proxies, a war monitor said.

“At least 22 people including civilians were killed and 27 others wounded when an explosive device inside a fuel truck exploded in a market” in the Afrin region, said Rami Abdul Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

