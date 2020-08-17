Sections
Fully online Democratic National Convention today

The running mates will deliver their message under unique circumstances: a four-day Democratic National Convention conducted entirely online.

Aug 17, 2020

By Agencies, Milwaukee

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris. (AP Photo)

US Democrats are kicking off an unprecedented political experiment on Monday, an all-virtual national convention that nominates Joe Biden as their White House candidate to battle Donald Trump in the heat of a deadly pandemic.

With his vice presidential pick Kamala Harris, the first woman of colour on a major US presidential ticket, Biden is campaigning to unify a nation ravaged by political and racial turmoil, voter suppression concerns and profound anxiety over the devastating coronavirus crisis.

The running mates will deliver their message under unique circumstances: a four-day Democratic National Convention conducted entirely online.

Wednesday evening will spotlight Harris, a 55-year-old US senator who is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants. Biden has promoted her story as the American Dream. The four-day affair culminates on Thursday night with Biden being nominated by state delegates casting their votes online.



Trump’s re-election campaign will sink up to $10 million into a digital ad campaign during the Democratic convention. It will include the campaign taking over the banner of YouTube for 96 hours starting on Tuesday.

Newsweek magazine has apologised for an op-ed that questioned Harris’ US citizenship and her eligibility to be Biden’s running mate, a false and racist conspiracy theory which Trump has not dismissed.

“This op-ed is being used by some as a tool to perpetuate racism and xenophobia. We apologise,” read Newsweek’s editor’s note on Friday.

“We entirely failed to anticipate the ways in which the essay would be interpreted, distorted and weaponised,” read the apology, signed by Josh Hammer, opinion editor, and Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief. But they ended the note by saying that the op-ed would remain on the site, with their note attached.

The op-ed was written by John Eastman, a conservative attorney who argues that the US Constitution doesn’t grant birthright citizenship.

Meanwhile, President Trump said he may ask for the resignation of every member of his cabinet if he’s re-elected.

“I wouldn’t say I’m thrilled with everybody, frankly,” he said, when asked about the prospect.

