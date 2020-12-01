Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Further withdrawal from Afghanistan must be tied to peace talks progress: Germany

Further withdrawal from Afghanistan must be tied to peace talks progress: Germany

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Germany wants to ensure that it ties further troop reductions in Afghanistan to clear conditions.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:06 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a virtual news conference at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin. (REUTERS)

NATO must not jeopardize the peace negotiations for Afghanistan by withdrawing troops prematurely from the war-torn country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a virtual meeting with his NATO colleagues.

“As NATO partners, we want to ensure that we tie further troop reductions in Afghanistan to clear conditions,” he added on Tuesday.

“To safeguard what we have reached so far, we must not take any rash actions,” Maas said.

“This is why we call on the alliance to have a very close look at how far the conditions for a further withdrawal have been met to avoid sending a wrong message regarding the peace process.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:11 IST
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
Dec 01, 2020 16:59 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 17:06 IST

latest news

Pune graduate and teacher constituency polls: MVA, BJP in the fray
Dec 01, 2020 17:11 IST
Nirav Modi’s remand extended in UK, final hearings in 2021
Dec 01, 2020 17:10 IST
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Dec 01, 2020 17:09 IST
Aditya Narayan wedding: Udit Narayan dances with son in the baraat
Dec 01, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.