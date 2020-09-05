Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Gas pipeline blast kills 11 praying at Bangladesh mosque

Gas pipeline blast kills 11 praying at Bangladesh mosque

The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 12:02 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Dhaka

TV stations reported that because of the impact of the blast, at least six air conditioners also exploded inside the mosque. (AP)

An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving at least 11 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns, officials said Saturday.

The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said.

By Saturday morning, a young boy and 10 others succumbed to their injuries as doctors at a burn unit of a state-run hospital were treating at least 37 people with up to 90% of burns on their bodies, said Samanta Lal Sen, a coordinator of the unit.

Most were in critical condition, Sen said.



TV stations reported that because of the impact of the blast, at least six air conditioners also exploded inside the mosque. Firefighters were investigation the cause.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Alarming increase in active Covid cases; Mumbai sees 20% jump in fortnight
Sep 05, 2020 11:07 IST
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Rajnath meets Chinese counterpart amid border tensions. Here’s what happened
Sep 05, 2020 12:37 IST
How India reached the grim figure of 4 million Covid-19 cases
Sep 05, 2020 11:40 IST

latest news

Aaron Finch second-fastest after Virat Kohli to score 2000 T20I runs
Sep 05, 2020 12:50 IST
Akshay’s Bell Bottom look from sets goes viral, Charu, Rajeev reunited
Sep 05, 2020 12:51 IST
V movie review: Nani’s film is a colossal mess of an action-thriller
Sep 05, 2020 12:49 IST
R40 lakh incentive for mobile towers in select Uttarakhand border villages
Sep 05, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.