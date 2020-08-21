Sections
Home / World News / George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

Someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market, the Star Tribune reported. A Minneapolis police spokesman says the department hasn’t taken any reports about the vandalized mural, however.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:55 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Minneapolis

Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon. (AP file photo. Representative image)

Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

Someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market, the Star Tribune reported. A Minneapolis police spokesman says the department hasn’t taken any reports about the vandalized mural, however.

Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Floyd, died on Memorial Day after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market. The officers held him down on his stomach in the street while he was handcuffed. A white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes even as Floyd said he could not breathe.



His death sparked global protests against racism and police brutality.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NEP ignores a key aspect: The critical role of parents
Aug 21, 2020 18:26 IST
Gaurav Chopraa pens emotional note on mother’s death
Aug 21, 2020 18:24 IST
Malavika denies being Covid-positive when she shot with SP Balasubrahmanyam
Aug 21, 2020 18:23 IST
Kapurthala without a single bed to treat critical covid-19 patients
Aug 21, 2020 18:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.