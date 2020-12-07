Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Georgia campus on lockdown amid report of intruder

Georgia campus on lockdown amid report of intruder

The school said via Twitter that the suspect was last seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 02:52 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kennesaw

The school is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta. (File Photo. Representative image)

Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been seen on campus and is urging students and others there to seek shelter until further notice.

The school said via Twitter that the suspect was last seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m.

The school is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Opposition parties back call for Bharat bandh
Dec 07, 2020 02:42 IST
Shiv Sena to support farmers’ stir over laws
Dec 06, 2020 23:52 IST
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
Dec 07, 2020 00:42 IST
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus
Dec 07, 2020 02:46 IST

latest news

Opposition parties back call for Bharat bandh
Dec 07, 2020 02:42 IST
Georgia campus on lockdown amid report of intruder
Dec 07, 2020 02:52 IST
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus
Dec 07, 2020 02:46 IST
Delhiwale: The most extraordinary bag
Dec 07, 2020 02:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.