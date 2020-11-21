Sections
Georgia corrects news release, says election certification due later on Friday

Secretary Brad Raffensperger said earlier on Friday the state had certified its results, declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 01:38 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Washington

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger corrected a news release certifying the state’s election results. (AP)

Georgia’s Secretary of State corrected a news release certifying the state’s election results on Friday, saying the certification was still going on and would be finished later in the day.

Secretary Brad Raffensperger said earlier on Friday the state had certified its results, declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the US presidential election in Georgia.

