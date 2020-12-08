Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / German broadcast fee raise blocked after political standoff

German broadcast fee raise blocked after political standoff

The plan called for the amount every German household must pay to finance public television and radio broadcasters to be raised by 86 cents to 18.36 euros ($22.26) a month Jan. 1. It needed approval from all 16 of Germany’s state legislatures this month to take effect.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 18:22 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn attend a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany. The political dispute over the broadcast fee has revived broader questions about how far Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party will stand firm on refusing to cooperate with the far right. (Reuters)

A German state governor moved on Tuesday to block a small rise in the amount Germans pay to finance public broadcasters, attempting to defuse a dispute that revived broader questions about how far Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party will stand firm on refusing to cooperate with the far right.

The plan called for the amount every German household must pay to finance public television and radio broadcasters to be raised by 86 cents to 18.36 euros ($22.26) a month Jan. 1. It needed approval from all 16 of Germany’s state legislatures this month to take effect.

Saxony-Anhalt, where a state election is due in June, was the only holdout. Local lawmakers from Merkel’s Christian Democrats objected to the raise with a variety of arguments, questioning the wisdom of raising the levy during the coronavirus crisis.

Together with the far-right Alternative for Germany, which is strong in the region and fiercely critical of public broadcasters, the Christian Democrats would have had a majority in the state legislature to vote the deal down.



Instead, the governor’s office in the eastern state said Tuesday governor Reiner Haseloff, a Christian Democrat, decided to withdraw the plan from being voted on in the state legislature later this month.

That at least takes off the table the prospect of his party being seen voting with the far-right, a possibility that had turned the issue into a major political headache.

Haseloff’s coalition partners in the state, the center-left Social Democrats and Greens, made clear that his party teaming up with the far-right would bring down the coalition.

And if the Christian Democrats and Alternative for Germany voted together, that would again raise doubts over repeated insistences by Merkel’s party that it won’t cooperate in any way with the far right.

Earlier this year, local Christian Democrats joined with the far right in electing a pro-business politician as governor of another eastern state, Thuringia.

That convulsed the party. National leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would step down after failing to rein in the local branch there. A replacement, who likely would run to succeed Merkel as chancellor in next year’s national election, hasn’t yet been chosen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
Dec 08, 2020 17:48 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Dec 08, 2020 17:21 IST
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Dec 08, 2020 18:28 IST

latest news

Lawyer skips work to deliver gifts in a turquoise convertible as Santa
Dec 08, 2020 18:28 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
Chhattisgarh farmers can now call emergency helpline for paddy procurement grievances
Dec 08, 2020 18:27 IST
Biden to nominate retired general at Pentagon, introduce health team to battle Covid-19
Dec 08, 2020 18:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.