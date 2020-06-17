Sections
German coronavirus tracing app downloaded 6.5 million times

Christian Klein said the reception was testimony to the excellent work that teams from SAP and Deutsche Telekom had put into readying the Corona-Warn-App in just six weeks.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:36 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Berlin

Germany’s smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours since its launch, the CEO of software company SAP said on Wednesday.

Christian Klein said the reception was testimony to the excellent work that teams from SAP and Deutsche Telekom had put into readying the Corona-Warn-App in just six weeks.

