Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / German doctors pose naked online to protest lack of PPE

German doctors pose naked online to protest lack of PPE

The health workers’ nude pictures, with carefully positioned props like books and flowers to conceal their private parts, appear on a website urging politicians to ensure doctors and clinics have enough protective gear.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:53 IST

By Reuters, Berlin

German doctors protested online by posing naked as the nation, like many others, faced a shortage of personal protective gear. (REUTERS/Representative Photo)

German doctors have posed naked online to protest a shortage of protective masks and gowns, which they say puts them at greater risk of catching the coronavirus.

The health workers’ nude pictures, with carefully positioned props like books and flowers to conceal their private parts, appear on a website urging politicians to ensure doctors and clinics have enough protective gear.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

“I learned how to stitch wounds, why do I now have to learn how to stitch masks?” reads a placard held by a female doctor with a stethoscope and a red mask in one photo.

With just over 156,000 confirmed cases and an official death toll of 5,900, Germany has withstood the pandemic much better than the United States, Italy, Spain and France.



But just like those countries, it has suffered from a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The naked doctors said that outpatient and general practice care for COVID-19 patients was as important as hospital care, putting them on the frontline in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

They said their protest was inspired by Alain Colombie, a French doctor who last month posted nude pictures of himself to protest the lack of protective equipment.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government wants to provide financial assistance to producers of protective equipment and has ramped up its orders for PPE abroad. A German military plane brought 10 million medical masks from China on Monday.

The Finance Ministry has made available an additional 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) for medical protection gear to help hospitals and doctors contain the spread of the coronavirus.

German states have made wearing a mask compulsory on public transport and in shops.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
19 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,383
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
Five more Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.