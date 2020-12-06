Sections
German experts defuse WWII-era bomb found in Frankfurt

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:51 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Berlin

German explosives experts have successfully defused and disposed of a 500 kilogram bomb in Frankfurt. (AP)

German explosives experts successfully defused and disposed of a 500-kilogram (1,100 pound) bomb Sunday in the country’s financial capital Frankfurt, which was dropped during World War II and discovered during recent construction.

About 13,000 residents were evacuated from the city’s Gallus district and trains were stopped from running through the area as Hesse state experts went to work on the bomb.

The bomb was found during construction Thursday and experts had estimated they would need at least six hours to defuse it, but they were able to complete their work in under two hours, the dpa news agency reported.

By evening, Deutsche Bahn said trains were running again and residents were able to return to their homes. Around 700 who were unable to find places to stay with friends or family during the operation were looked after in Frankfurt’s convention center.

Even 75 years after the end of World War II, such finds are relatively common in Germany, testament to the ferocity of the conflict.

