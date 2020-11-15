Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / German government ad hails couch potatoes as Covid-19 heroes

German government ad hails couch potatoes as Covid-19 heroes

“Our couch was the front line and our patience was our weapon.” The ad ends with a government message that “you too can become a hero by staying at home.”

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 05:40 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Berlin

Germany imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the start of November, shutting restaurants, bars and gyms, and setting limits on the number of people who can meet in public and private settings. (Ravi Kumar / HT File Photo)

The German government has released a tongue-in-cheek ad hailing an unlikely hero in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic: the humble couch potato.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The 90-second video posted online Saturday begins with an elderly man recalling his ‘service’ to the nation back when he was just a young student “in the winter of 2020, when the whole country’s eyes were on us.” “I had just turned 22 and was studying engineering,” he continues, “when the second wave hit.” With violins stirring at viewers’ heart strings, the setting switches to a scene of the narrator as a young man.

“Suddenly the fate of this country lay in our hands,” he says. “So we mustered all our courage and did what was expected of us, the only right thing. We did nothing.” “Days and nights we stayed on our backsides at home and fought against the spread of the coronavirus,” the narrator continues.

“Our couch was the front line and our patience was our weapon.” The ad ends with a government message that “you too can become a hero by staying at home.” Germany imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the start of November, shutting restaurants, bars and gyms, and setting limits on the number of people who can meet in public and private settings.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air quality dips to ‘severe’ in Delhi post Diwali
Nov 15, 2020 05:40 IST
US Election 2020: Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
Nov 15, 2020 05:48 IST
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
Nov 15, 2020 06:08 IST
Pakistan to seek USD 2.7 bn loan from China for CPEC project
Nov 15, 2020 06:10 IST

latest news

Fire kills 10 at Romanian Covid-19 hospital
Nov 15, 2020 06:20 IST
Putin tells Azerbaijan to take care of Christian shrines in Nagorno-Karabakh
Nov 15, 2020 06:17 IST
Nitish Kumar on wafer-thin majority, won’t last long as CM: RJD’s Manoj Jha
Nov 15, 2020 06:27 IST
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
Nov 15, 2020 06:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.