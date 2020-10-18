Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / German president in quarantine after bodyguard tests positive for Covid

German president in quarantine after bodyguard tests positive for Covid

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier first test was negative. Further tests are planned in the coming days.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 04:58 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Berlin

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (AP file photo)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier entered quarantine Saturday after one of his bodyguards tested positive for Covid-19, according to a spokeswoman for the president’s office.

Steinmeier’s first test was negative. Further tests are planned in the coming days.

Germany on Saturday recorded 7,830 new infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily spike since the pandemic began, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s state disease control and prevention agency.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas went into quarantine in September after one of his bodyguards had caught Covid-19. Maas later tested negative for the disease.

In March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel self-quarantined for two weeks after meeting with an infected doctor. She later tested negative.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Oct 18, 2020 01:45 IST
Ramlila takes an online turn to guard against Covid-19
Oct 18, 2020 02:57 IST
Grand Alliance focuses on jobs, farm laws in its Bihar manifesto
Oct 18, 2020 04:58 IST
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Oct 18, 2020 02:30 IST

latest news

Punjab’s first post-Covid care centre to come up at Amritsar Government Medical College
Oct 18, 2020 05:36 IST
Outcry as Republican senator mocks Kamala Harris’ name
Oct 18, 2020 05:27 IST
Punjab BJP general secretary Malwinder Kang resigns in protest against Centre’s new agriculture laws
Oct 18, 2020 05:26 IST
Coronavirus infects nearly 40 million globally
Oct 18, 2020 05:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.