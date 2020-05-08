Sections
German president urges ‘more cooperation’ in covid fight on WWII anniversary

“For us Germans, ‘never again’ means ‘never again alone’,” Steinmeier said at a solemn Berlin ceremony.

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:28 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Berlin

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is pictured during his visit to the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, March 23, 2018. (REUTERS)

The world must draw lessons from the past and work together to beat the coronavirus, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a landmark speech Friday marking 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

“If we don’t hold Europe together, including during and after this pandemic, then we are not living up to May 8,” he said.

“We want more, not less cooperation in the world -- also in the fight against the pandemic.”



