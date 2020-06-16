Sections
Home / World News / German president urges more self-criticism on racism

German president urges more self-criticism on racism

Germany’s official anti-discrimination watchdog said last week that it received 1,176 complaints about racism in 2019, an increase of 10% from the previous year.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:02 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Berlin

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gives a speech during a wreath laying ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin. (REUTERS)

Germany’s president urged his compatriots on Tuesday to be more self-critical and active in combating racism, arguing that it makes no sense to lament the death of George Floyd at the hands of a US police officer but ignore racism at home.

Germany’s official anti-discrimination watchdog said last week that it received 1,176 complaints about racism in 2019, an increase of 10% from the previous year. They made up about a third of all complaints received by the agency.

There have been several sizeable anti-racism protests in Germany in the wake of Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis.

“As much as we look with concern at the United States, we cannot lament the death of George Floyd and keep quiet about racism in our own country,” President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at a discussion in Berlin on experiences of racism. “It is not enough to be ‘not racist.’ We must be anti-racist.”



“Germany is not always and everywhere a hotbed of tolerance,” Steinmeier said. “People are excluded, attacked and threatened here too because some characteristic identifies them as a member of a minority: because they have dark skin, wear a yarmulke, pray in the mosque or simply look different to the majority.”

“Racism requires taking positions against it, talking against it, action, criticism and — perhaps the most difficult thing — self-criticism, self-evaluation,” Steinmeier said. “Anti-racism must be learned, practised and lived.”

He said a discussion about whether to remove the word “race” from Germany’s constitution is “legitimate.”

Some lawmakers and activists say that using the term supports the discredited notion of separate human races. Article 3 of the German constitution states that “no person shall be favoured or disfavoured because of sex, parentage, race, language, homeland and origin, faith or religious or political opinions.”

Germany’s president has largely ceremonial duties but carries moral authority.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t let success or failure get to you, says Saiyami Kher
Jun 16, 2020 16:36 IST
Congress an ‘old squeaking charpoy’, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana
Jun 16, 2020 16:32 IST
Rupee pares initial gains, settles 17 paise down at 76.20 against US dollar
Jun 16, 2020 16:28 IST
ONE Championship fighter helps village in Punjab fight off Covid-19
Jun 16, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.