Germany moves to reactivate European travel as coronavirus ebbs

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:48 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

A passengers rushes through the empty check-in area of German air carrier Lufthansa at the airport as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (REUTERS)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has taken a further step to reactivate European travel as the spread of the coronavirus dwindles.

Merkel’s cabinet approved plans Wednesday that pave the way for a broad travel warning to be replaced from June 15 with recommendations for individual nations in the 27-member European Union, countries in the passport-free Schengen area and the UK.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will talk with EU counterparts in the next two weeks about “how travel within Europe can be gradually re-established,” he said in Berlin Tuesday.

Germany’s shift away from an across-the-board travel warning, put in place in March as the pandemic was sweeping across Europe, will hinge on coordination with EU member states and on whether the spread of the disease is kept in check.



Maas, who said he didn’t yet have vacation plans of his own, has indicated that opening up travel in Europe will be gradual and that holidays this year would not be the same as in the past. Germany has gradually moved to lift border restrictions with neighboring countries such as France and Austria.

