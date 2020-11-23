Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Germany moves toward tightening partial lockdown against Covid-19 until Dec 20

Germany moves toward tightening partial lockdown against Covid-19 until Dec 20

While the measures are being toughened now, leaders of Europe’s largest economy have said the goal is to allow Germans to celebrate Christmas with their families.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:47 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

The 16 state premiers will hold further talks on Monday before final decisions are made in consultation with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the federal government on Wednesday. (Reuters file photo)

Germany is moving toward extending and tightening its shutdown restrictions, setting measures that would rein in New Year’s festivities as the country struggles to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

Germany’s regional leaders are proposing that a partial lockdown that was due to run until the end of November get extended until at least Dec 20. The measures would be rolled over for periods of two weeks if contagion rates remain above the government’s target level, according to a briefing paper drawn up by the officials and published in German media.

“The numbers have slowed, but they are still too high,” Manuela Schwesig, the premier of the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, said Monday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. “We still need strict rules for the whole of Germany, particularly restrictions on contact.”

The 16 state premiers will hold further talks on Monday before final decisions are made in consultation with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the federal government on Wednesday. The plan would ban the sale of fireworks for New Year’s Eve and further restrict the number of people allowed in private gatherings.



While the measures are being toughened now, leaders of Europe’s largest economy have said the goal is to allow Germans to celebrate Christmas with their families.

The paper also calls for an extension of financial aid for businesses such as shuttered bars and restaurants -- which cost around 15 billion euros ($17.8 billion) this month. Areas with lower infection rates could potentially ease restrictions early.

Also Read | Germany may start Covid-19 vaccine programme in December: Health minister

The number of cases in Germany has tripled since the start of October to more than 900,000, and the amount of people with disease in intensive care is at record levels. The surge in infections prompted officials to impose a partial shutdown that closed bars, restaurants, gyms and cultural venues, while keeping most of the economy running.

Merkel has said the seven-day incidence per 100,000 citizens needs to come down to around 50 before the latest curbs can be eased. It was at 141 on Sunday, according to the latest report from the RKI public health institute.

“The fact is that we haven’t got as far as we wanted to through the contact restrictions,” Merkel said late Sunday after a video conference with G-20 leaders. “That means we will surely have to do something more.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Nov 23, 2020 14:54 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband granted bail by court in drugs case
Nov 23, 2020 15:05 IST
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Nov 23, 2020 14:56 IST
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 14:09 IST

latest news

Sona recalls advice to ‘wear dupatta properly’ after being eve-teased
Nov 23, 2020 15:14 IST
Let Bihar enact law on ‘love jihad’, then Maharashtra will think about it: Shiv Sena
Nov 23, 2020 15:09 IST
AstraZeneca will have 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2020
Nov 23, 2020 15:09 IST
Maharashtra considering another lockdown to cap Covid-19 surge
Nov 23, 2020 15:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.