Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Germany orders 62,000 poultry culled after bird flu found on farms

Germany orders 62,000 poultry culled after bird flu found on farms

A series of outbreaks of bird flu have been reported in Europe in past weeks, with wild birds suspected to be spreading the disease.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 22:49 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Hamburg

Outbreaks have been reported in countries including France and Britain, along with cases found elsewhere in Germany. (AP representative image)

About 62,000 turkeys and ducks will be slaughtered after bird flu was found on more poultry farms in Germany, authorities said on Tuesday.

Type H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in two farms in the Cloppenburg region in the northern state of Lower Saxony, the Cloppenburg local government authority said.

Cloppenburg is one of Germany’s leading poultry production areas.

A series of outbreaks of bird flu have been reported in Europe in past weeks, with wild birds suspected to be spreading the disease.

Outbreaks have been reported in countries including France and Britain, along with cases found elsewhere in Germany.

Risk to humans from the disease is considered low, but past outbreaks among farm birds have needed extensive slaughtering programmes to contain.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Nearly 25,000 birds die of 2 strains of bird flu, states on alert
by Sachin Saini, Shruti Tomar, Naresh Thakur, Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

All 118 BJP MLAs expressed faith in Yediyurappa’s leadership: Karnataka ministers
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Germany orders 62,000 poultry culled after bird flu found on farms
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Odisha POCSO court says accused in rape and murder of 5-year-old girl is minor
by Debabrata Mohanty
MiG-21 aircraft of IAF crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.