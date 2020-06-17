Sections
Germany reports 657 virus cases at slaughterhouse in new Covid-19 outbreak

Regional officials in Germany say the number of Covid-19 cases linked to a meatpacking plant has risen to 657.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:33 IST

By Associated Press, Berlin

Officials in the western region of Guetersloh said Wednesday that a total of 983 positive test results have so far been received from workers at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck. (File photo for representation)

Officials in the western region of Guetersloh said Wednesday that a total of 983 positive test results have so far been received from workers at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck. Of those, 326 tests were negative.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised regional officials for swiftly closing schools in the region.

