Sections
Home / World News / Germany says Trump split from WHO will harm global health

Germany says Trump split from WHO will harm global health

Trump said Friday he was cutting US ties with the WHO, which he charged with failing to do enough to combat the initial spread of the novel coronavirus.

Updated: May 30, 2020 15:02 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn arrive for a news conference on coronavirus in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)

Germany on Saturday blasted US President Donald Trump’s decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization, describing it as “disappointing” and a setback for global health.

The WHO “needs reform” if it is to “make any difference”, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a Tweet released in English, German and French.

“And the EU must take a leading role and engage more financially,” he said, adding this would be one of Germany’s priorities when it takes over the bloc’s rotating presidency on July 1.

Trump said Friday he was cutting US ties with the WHO, which he charged with failing to do enough to combat the initial spread of the novel coronavirus.



The president first suspended funding to the UN agency a month ago, accusing it of mishandling the global pandemic.

Then, earlier this month, he accused the Geneva-based WHO of being a “puppet” of China, and said the funding freeze would become permanent unless it made “substantive improvements”.

Spahn described Trump’s latest move as “a disappointing backlash for International Health.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home guard shot dead in Bihar’s Begusarai
May 30, 2020 16:13 IST
Irrfan Khan’s friend says actor helped raise funds for Covid relief
May 30, 2020 16:07 IST
Undertrial tests positive in Hisar
May 30, 2020 16:08 IST
Salman Khan donates hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police
May 30, 2020 16:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.