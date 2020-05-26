Germany wants to end travel warning for 31 European countries: Report

Sections
Britain and four other non-EU countries have been included in the travel plan with 31 other nations.

Updated: May 26, 2020 11:16 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Berlin

A social distancing sign sits beside flight departure information screens at Frankfurt Airport. (Bloomberg)

The German government wants to end a travel warning for tourist trips to 31 European countries from June 15 if the coronavirus situation allows, magazine Focus on Tuesday cited dpa news agency as reporting.

It said a paper on European tourism that may be agreed by the cabinet on Wednesday showed the government wanted to allow travel to the 26 other European Union nations and Britain as well as the four non-EU countries in the Schengen passport-free zone - Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

On May 18, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany was hoping to ease a travel warning on all tourist trips abroad that is in place until June 15.

