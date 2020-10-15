Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Germany witnesses its highest single day spike in Covid-19 infections

Germany witnesses its highest single day spike in Covid-19 infections

Earlier highest single day spike was recorded on March 28 with 6294 cases while Thursday’s tally showed 6638 cases identified in a single day.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:04 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Berlin

In an effort to fight the increasing cases in Germany, Chancellor Merkel has made face masks mandatory across many places. In Picture - People wearing protective face masks walk in the pedestrian area in the city of Dortmund, western Germany. (AFP)

Germany posted a record daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, adding 6,638 cases and bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 341,223, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

Germany’s previous record daily increase was 6,294 on March 28, according to RKI data.

Thursday’s tally showed the reported death toll rose by 33 to 9,710.

By European standards, Germany has experienced relatively low infection and death rates so far during the pandemic, but new daily cases have jumped in recent weeks and Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned there could be 19,200 infections per day if current trends continue.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli’s cabinet reshuffle holds an outreach message to India
Oct 15, 2020 11:09 IST
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Oct 15, 2020 09:26 IST
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Oct 15, 2020 00:16 IST
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
Oct 15, 2020 09:22 IST

latest news

NL Dalmia Institute, Mira Road charging illegal fees allege management students
Oct 15, 2020 11:28 IST
Leverage Covid-19 to reform justice delivery
Oct 15, 2020 11:26 IST
Rains relent in Pune after wreaking havoc, creating flood like situation
Oct 15, 2020 11:26 IST
In China’s Qingdao, two officials punished for latest Covid-19 case outbreak
Oct 15, 2020 11:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.