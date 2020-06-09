Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Gilead’s remdesivir slows progression of Covid-19 in monkeys: Study

Gilead’s remdesivir slows progression of Covid-19 in monkeys: Study

In the study, macaques that received remdesivir did not show signs of respiratory disease and had reduced damage to the lungs, according to the study authors.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:43 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Reuters

Vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir are capped at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, U.S. (Reuters)

Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug, remdesivir, prevented lung disease in macaques infected with the new coronavirus, a study published in medical journal Nature said on Tuesday.

In the study, macaques that received remdesivir did not show signs of respiratory disease and had reduced damage to the lungs, according to the study authors.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Engaging in family meals starts with healthy family communication
Jun 09, 2020 15:57 IST
Massive fire at Assam’s Baghjan oil well that has been spewing gas for two weeks
Jun 09, 2020 15:58 IST
‘A relentless athlete and a lion’: Iyer lauds India captain Virat Kohli 
Jun 09, 2020 15:57 IST
Dating apps debate race filters as empowering or discriminating
Jun 09, 2020 15:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.