Glenmark’s antiviral combination for moderate Covid-19 shows no clinical benefit

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 20:05 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bengaluru

Mumbai-based Glenmark in July said its version of favipiravir alone showed promise in a late-stage study of patients with mild to moderate coronavirus infection. (ANI)

India’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Friday its clinical trial testing a combination of the antiviral drugs umifenovir and favipiravir in moderate hospitalized Covid-19 patients did not show any significant benefit.

The trial’s findings confirm that the addition of umifenovir does not show any incremental benefit in clinical outcomes, Monika Tandon, senior vice president & head, Clinical Development, Global Specialty/Branded Portfolio at the company, said in a statement, adding that favipiravir alone remains the effective choice for mild to moderate Covid-19 infection.

Favipiravir is made under the brand name Avigan by Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp and was approved for use as an anti-flu drug there in 2014, while umifenovir is licensed as a treatment for some types of flu infections in Russia and China.

Fujifilm last month said a late-stage study of Avigan showed it reduced recovery times for COVID-19 patients with non-severe symptoms.

Mumbai-based Glenmark in July said its version of favipiravir alone showed promise in a late-stage study of patients with mild to moderate coronavirus infection.

Total coronavirus cases in India rose to 6.91 million on Friday, according to health ministry data. The country’s death toll from the virus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, with the pandemic showing no signs of abating.

