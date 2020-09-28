Sections
Global coronavirus fatalities cross 1 million

In New York state - once the epicentre of the US outbreak - new infections rose for the first time since June to above 1,000 a day, local officials said.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:58 IST

By Agencies, Melbourne

A trader puts up a tape to control the access to his store as a commercial area opens during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Santiago, Chile on August 17, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

An overnight curfew in Australia’s second-largest city will be lifted this week, officials said on Sunday, even as the global coronavirus toll surpassed one million dead.

Worldwide, at least 1,000,374 people have died of the coronavirus from more than 33 million infections, according to virus tracker Worldometer.

In Australia, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Melbourne residents would be free from Monday to leave their homes for work, exercise, shop for essentials, or provide care, after active cases in the state fell below 400 for the first time since June 30.

People will still be confined to within 5km of their homes, and fines for breaching other restrictions will be increased to almost Aus$5,000 ($3,515).



Andrews said several other restrictions, including on religious services, will also be lifted.

But for residents of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, life is already back to normal.

There have been 50,340 confirmed cases and 3,869 deaths in Wuhan, according to the official figures - the majority of mainland China’s toll - but no new infections since May.

Families are once again packing amusement parks, and shopping streets were full over the weekend - although residents remained cautious.

