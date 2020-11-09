Sections
Global coronavirus tally crosses 50 million, US continues to be worst affected

Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker reported more than 50.2 million Covid-19 cases globally as of Sunday.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 09:12 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Boston

There have been more than 1.2 million deaths from the disease worldwide since the pandemic started. (AP file photo)

The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone: more than 50 million positive cases worldwide since the pandemic began.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reported more than 50.2 million Covid-19 cases globally as of Sunday.

There have been more than 1.2 million deaths from the disease worldwide since the pandemic started.

The US, with about 4% of the world's population, represents almost a fifth of all reported cases.



The country has had more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started, according to Johns Hopkins University’s data.

Coronavirus cases and deaths also continue to soar in the US, as they are in many countries.

The US reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the university.

