Global Covid-19 tally crosses 42 million mark

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 07:01 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Maryland

Transportation Security Administration personnel and travellers observe Covid-19 transmission prevention protocols at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough of New York. (AP File Photo )

The worldwide number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has surpassed 42 million, according to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University on Friday (local time).

Till now, as many as 42,024,647 people have been tested Covid-19 positive and 1,140,978 deaths have been reported so far.

The United States has witnessed the highest numbers of deaths due to Covid-19 -- more than 223,750 - followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The respiratory disease was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a ‘pandemic’ in March.

