Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Global Covid-19 toll exceeds 800,000

Global Covid-19 toll exceeds 800,000

The rate of deaths due to the coronavirus disease is holding steady with it taking 17 days to go from 700,000 to 800,000 deaths -- the same time it took to go from 600,000 to 700,000.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:39 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

People wearing protective masks walk in the Montorgueil street as France reinforces mask-wearing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the country. (Reuters Photo )

The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 800,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil and India leading the rise in fatalities.

Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from Covid-19 on average, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the past two weeks that ended on Friday.

That equates to 246 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds.

The rate of deaths is holding steady with it taking 17 days to go from 700,000 to 800,000 deaths -- the same time it took to go from 600,000 to 700,000.



Follow latest updates on coronavirus coverage

The US death toll surpassed 170,000 on Sunday, the highest in the world. While the number of new cases is down from a peak in July, the country is still seeing over 360,000 new cases a week.

Many public schools and universities reopened classrooms to students despite positive test rates of nearly 20% in some parts of the country. Less than a week after welcoming students, some schools are switching to online-only learning due to a spike in infections.

In India, the world’s second-most populous country, Covid-19 deaths topped 50,000 on Monday, five months after the country reported its first coronavirus fatality.

India is only the third country, behind Brazil and the United States, to record more than 2 million infections. It has a relatively low case fatality rate of 1.9%, compared to the world average of 3.5%, but that may be due to underreporting.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Case fatality rates are about 3% in the United States and Brazil.

Health experts have raised the alarm that Brazil and the United States still have no coordinated plan to fight the pandemic, as many officials focus on reopening schools and businesses, which is likely to worsen the outbreak.

Brazil’s death toll from Covid-19 passed 100,000 on Aug. 8 and continues to climb as most Brazilian cities reopen shops and dining even though the pandemic has yet to peak there.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Another Tripura BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 23, 2020 16:02 IST
4 dead, 11 missing as flooding hits Turkey’s Black Sea coast
Aug 23, 2020 15:56 IST
Heavy rain likely in several South Bengal districts from Monday
Aug 23, 2020 15:53 IST
Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star says SSR never mentioned Sandip Ssingh
Aug 23, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.