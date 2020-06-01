Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Global Covid cases top 6 million as Brazil fatalities surge past that of France

Global Covid cases top 6 million as Brazil fatalities surge past that of France

Much of the world is moving at varying speeds to lift lockdowns that have wrecked economies and stripped millions of their jobs while Muslims in Jerusalem and other cities flocked to newly reopened mosques on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 08:37 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Brasilia

But in Brazil -- the epicenter of South America’s outbreak with nearly 500,000 confirmed cases, lagging only behind the US -- disagreement among its leaders over lockdown measures has hampered efforts to slow the outbreak. (Reuters Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped six million as the disease spread rapidly across Latin America and political leaders feuded over how to deal with the pandemic.

Much of the world is moving at varying speeds to lift lockdowns that have wrecked economies and stripped millions of their jobs while Muslims in Jerusalem and other cities flocked to newly reopened mosques on Sunday.

But in Brazil -- the epicenter of South America’s outbreak with nearly 500,000 confirmed cases, lagging only behind the US -- disagreement among its leaders over lockdown measures has hampered efforts to slow the outbreak.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who says the economic fallout from stay-at-home orders will be worse than the virus, has berated governors and mayors for imposing quarantines. Even as his country surpassed France to have the world’s fourth-highest toll with nearly 30,000 deaths, he called for Brazil football season to resume.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Beware of this wallpaper, it can brick your smartphone
Jun 01, 2020 09:18 IST
Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh, Priyanka lead Bollywood tributes
Jun 01, 2020 09:16 IST
Yellow alert issued for 9 Kerala districts, monsoon expected to hit state today
Jun 01, 2020 09:10 IST
Lockdown 5.0: Delhi-Noida border remains sealed, Gurugram border open
Jun 01, 2020 09:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.