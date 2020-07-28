Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on

Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on

Resurgences in various regions, including where nations thought they had controlled the outbreak, are alarming the world, even as the pandemic is steered by mounting infections in some of the world’s most populous countries: US, Brazil and India.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 03:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

A passenger wearing a protective mask is pictured after arriving at Birmingham Airport following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Birmingham, Britain. (Reuters)

More than 10 million people out of the over 16 million infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have recovered worldwide -- a key milestone for the pandemic that has otherwise shown little sign of slowing down as it continues to find new strongholds across countries.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Resurgences in various regions, including where nations thought they had controlled the outbreak, are alarming the world, even as the pandemic is steered by mounting infections in some of the world’s most populous countries: US, Brazil and India.

Scientists believe that the disease’s recovery rate – which is around 94% for known infections – could be much higher as a large chunk of Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic and never officially recorded.

Till Monday, 10,127,507 patients had recovered from the viral illness.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Jul 28, 2020 03:04 IST
Covid-19 curbs to ease in Kashmir ahead of Eid, mosques to remain shut
Jul 28, 2020 01:18 IST
Aviation sector needs urgent plan to deal with crisis: CAPA-India asks government to intervene
Jul 28, 2020 00:57 IST
Five deaths, 136 fresh cases of Covid-19 detected in Ludhiana
Jul 28, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.