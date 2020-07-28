Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on

A passenger wearing a protective mask is pictured after arriving at Birmingham Airport following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Birmingham, Britain. (Reuters)

More than 10 million people out of the over 16 million infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have recovered worldwide -- a key milestone for the pandemic that has otherwise shown little sign of slowing down as it continues to find new strongholds across countries.

Resurgences in various regions, including where nations thought they had controlled the outbreak, are alarming the world, even as the pandemic is steered by mounting infections in some of the world’s most populous countries: US, Brazil and India.

Scientists believe that the disease’s recovery rate – which is around 94% for known infections – could be much higher as a large chunk of Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic and never officially recorded.

Till Monday, 10,127,507 patients had recovered from the viral illness.