Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Global vaccine initiative gets $8.8 billion boost

Global vaccine initiative gets $8.8 billion boost

The online meeting beat a target to raise $7.4 billion to provide vaccines at a much reduced cost to 300 million children worldwide over the next five years.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:46 IST

By Agence France-Presse, London

More than 50 countries took part as well as individuals such as billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, whose foundation pledged $1.6 billion. (Bloomberg)

Governments around the world on Thursday pledged $8.8 billion for global vaccines alliance Gavi to help immunisation programmes disrupted by coronavirus, prompting calls for global cooperation to ensure a potential Covid-19 vaccine is available to all.

The online meeting beat a target to raise $7.4 billion to provide vaccines at a much reduced cost to 300 million children worldwide over the next five years.

More than 50 countries took part as well as individuals such as billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, whose foundation pledged $1.6 billion.

Gavi also launched a new initiative to purchase potential Covid-19 vaccines, scale-up production and support delivery to developing nations, which raised $567 million in seed money.



“Together, we rise to fulfil the greatest shared endeavour of our lifetimes—the triumph of humanity over disease,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the summit.

“Today we make the choice to unite, to forge a path of global cooperation.”

Scientists around the world are racing to develop and test a coronavirus vaccine and United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres said it must be available to everyone.

There needs to be “global solidarity to ensure that every person, everywhere, has access”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named EY World Entrepreneur 2020
Jun 06, 2020 05:10 IST
Jio Platforms raises Rs 13,640 crore in 1 day
Jun 06, 2020 05:04 IST
Tatas scrap asset sale plan to shore up funds
Jun 06, 2020 05:01 IST
Franklin moves Gujarat HC to vacate stay on e-voting process
Jun 06, 2020 04:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.