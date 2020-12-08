Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Go for it,’ says 90-year-old who got world’s first Pfizer Covid vaccine in UK

‘Go for it,’ says 90-year-old who got world’s first Pfizer Covid vaccine in UK

Margaret Keenan received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91, according to Reuters.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot (Reuters image)

The 90-year-old woman who became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine outside of a trial in Britain on Tuesday, told others to “go for it” to beat the devastating disease.

Margaret Keenan received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91, according to Reuters.

She received the shot in her left arm from nurse May Parsons, who has worked in Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) for 24 years, the agency reported.

“I say go for it, go for it because it’s free and it’s the best thing that has ever happened,” Keenan said. “If I can do it, well, so can you,” she added.



 

Keenan is seen being wheeled out of the ward into a corridor, lined with nursing staff, to applaud and cheer.

The vaccine administered to Keenan, called BNT162b2, uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which makes use of a chemical messenger to instruct cells to make proteins that mimic the outer surface of the novel coronavirus, thereby rendering immunity against it.

Britain, the first Western country to start immunising its population, is also the worst-hit country in Europe with over 61,000 deaths. The country has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. Each person requires two doses, and 40 million doses are enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million.

About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week, with care home residents and carers, the elderly and health service workers the top priority to get them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Dec 08, 2020 22:20 IST
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels
Dec 08, 2020 23:19 IST

latest news

Security lapses: Cases registered against staffers of 2 finance companies in Ludhiana
Dec 08, 2020 23:16 IST
Ludhiana cricket association to organise T20 tourney from Dec 18
Dec 08, 2020 23:13 IST
Security forces seize narcotics and contrabands worth Rs 165 crore in Manipur’s Moreh
Dec 08, 2020 23:08 IST
2 Punjab Labour Welfare Board officials held for embezzling over ₹1crore
Dec 08, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.