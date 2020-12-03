Sections
Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal, British minister says

“We always expect negotiations to go up to the wire, it’s a very typical situation when you’re having a negotiation with the European Union,” Education secretary Gavin Williamson said.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:17 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, London

Gavin Williamson, UK education secretary, departs from a weekly meeting of cabinet ministers in London, UK. (Bloomberg/ File photo)

Good progress is being made by Britain and the European Union in Brexit trade negotiations but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will not sign up to a deal that is not in Britain’s interest, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Thursday.

“We always expect negotiations to go up to the wire, it’s a very typical situation when you’re having a negotiation with the European Union,” Williamson told Sky.

“I’m confident from what I hear that progress, good progress is being made but we’re going to do a deal that is right for Britain, if such a deal is available,” he said. “If such a deal isn’t available then we’re not going to sign up to something that is to our detriment.”

