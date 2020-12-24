Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Good riddance,’ China says as Germany leaves UN Security Council

‘Good riddance,’ China says as Germany leaves UN Security Council

Germany finishes a two-year term on the 15-member council at the end of this month and Ambassador Christoph Heusgen plans to retire after more than 40 years as a diplomat.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 07:47 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New York

China's President Xi Jinping. (REUTERS)

Germany’s UN envoy, during his last scheduled UN Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China’s deputy UN envoy to respond: “Out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance.”

Germany finishes a two-year term on the 15-member council at the end of this month and Ambassador Christoph Heusgen plans to retire after more than 40 years as a diplomat.

“Let me end my tenure on the Security Council by appealing to my Chinese colleagues to ask Beijing for the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Christmas is the right moment for such a gesture,” Heusgen told the council session, whose official agenda topic was Iran.

Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who was working as an adviser for the International Crisis Group think tank, and businessman Spavor were detained by Beijing in 2018 shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant.



China’s deputy UN ambassador, Geng Shuang, accused Heusgen of abusing the Security Council to launch “malicious” attacks on other members “in an attempt to poison the working atmosphere”.

“I wish to say something out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance, Ambassador Heusgen,” Geng said. “I am hoping that the council in your absence in the year 2021 will be in a better position to fulfil the responsibilities...for maintaining international peace and security.”

Heusgen also used the Security Council meeting to advise Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, to read certain articles about Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who said he had tricked a Russian secret agent into disclosing details of a botched plot to kill him. Russia’s FSB security service dismissed the recording as a fake.

Polyanskiy replied: “It seems he’s developed a certain dependency on the council, there’s never a meeting without criticism of Russia even if that’s not suitable for the subject matter. I hope that after Jan. 1 that Christoph’s symptoms will improve.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
by Shishir Gupta
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Loan disbursement camp for street vendors held at Chandigarh MC office
by HT Correspondent
Milan snatch stoppage time winner to stay top of Serie A
by Reuters
LIVE: Singapore reports first confirmed case of new coronavirus strain
‘Good riddance,’ China says as Germany leaves UN Security Council
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.