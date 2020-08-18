Google fights ‘pay for news’ plan with threat to Oz users

Sections
Google is fighting a rearguard action to prevent the measures from kicking in - and been accused by Australia of spreading “misinformation”.

Australia announced last month that firms such as Google and Facebook would have to pay news media for content. (Reuters File Photo )

US technology giant Google went on the offensive on Monday against an Australian plan forcing digital giants to pay for news content, telling users their personal data would be “at risk”.

The measures will include fines worth millions of dollars for non-compliance and force transparency around the algorithms that the firms use to rank content.

Google is fighting a rearguard action to prevent the measures from kicking in - and been accused by Australia of spreading “misinformation”. On Monday, it told users in a new homepage pop-up that “the way Aussies use Google is at risk” and their search experience “will be hurt” by the changes.



Google, in an open letter, claimed it would be forced to hand over users’ search data to news media companies and give them information that would “help them artificially inflate their ranking” above other websites. Google says it already partners with Australian news media by paying them millions of dollars each year, suggesting the changes could put its free services “at risk”.

“Rather than encouraging these types of partnerships, the law is set up to give big media companies special treatment and to encourage them to make enormous and unreasonable demands that would put our free services at risk,” the letter states.

