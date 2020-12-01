Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Google map of universe’: Australian scientists map millions of galaxies

‘Google map of universe’: Australian scientists map millions of galaxies

According to CSIRO, the new data will enable astronomers to study and analyse the huge number of galaxies the same way social scientists use information from a national census.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hubble Space Telescope shows many colourful stars packed close together. (AFP)

A group of Australian scientists have mapped around three million galaxies in just 300 hours to create a “new atlas of the universe”, said a new study. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) said on Tuesday that its new telescope, Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), conducted its first survey of the entire southern sky in “record speed and detail.”

CSIRO, the national science agency, said in a statement that the survey is like a “Google map of the Universe” in which most of the star-like points are distant galaxies. The design and initial results of the study has been published in the Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia. CSIRO chief executive Dr Larry Marshall said ASKAP generate more raw data at a faster rate than Australia’s entire internet traffic.

“In a time when we have access to more data than ever before, ASKAP and the supercomputers that support it are delivering unparalleled insights and wielding the tools that will underpin our data-driven future to make life better for everybody.

Also Read | NASA shares pic of nebula taken by Hubble telescope. Can you spot something else in it?

According to CSIRO, the new data will enable astronomers to study and analyse the huge number of galaxies the same way social scientists use information from a national census. David McConnell, the lead author and CSIRO astronomer, said that the astronomers from around the world will be able to use the survey to explore the unknown and study how galaxies and their supermassive black holes evolve and interact.

“For the first time, ASKAP has flexed its full muscles, building a map of the Universe in greater detail than ever before, and at record speed. We expect to find tens of millions of new galaxies in future surveys,” McConnell said in a statement.

What is ASKAP?

ASKAP is a new type of radio telescope, designed and built by CSIRO, which makes images of radio signals from the sky, enabling astronomers to view the universe at wavelengths that our eyes cannot see. CSIRO’s telescope is a collection of 36 dish antennas spread out over six kilometres in remote outback Western Australia. The telescope creates high-resolution images by combining the signals from 36 smaller dish antennas at a much lower cost than using a single large dish antenna, said the agency.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
Dec 01, 2020 15:46 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 14:05 IST
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Dec 01, 2020 14:21 IST

latest news

Rebel Punjab MLA Amarjit Sandoa back in AAP
Dec 01, 2020 15:45 IST
Former Aus spinner reveals Smith’s weakness that India are not exploiting
Dec 01, 2020 15:43 IST
Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives a variation to Yoga’s Eka pada Kapotasana
Dec 01, 2020 15:43 IST
XAT 2021 registration deadline extended for XLRI admissions, check details here
Dec 01, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.