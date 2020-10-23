Sections
Google must respond to US antitrust lawsuit by December 19

Alphabet Inc’s Google must respond to the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit by December 19, according to a court filing on Friday.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:37 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the $1 trillion company and accused it of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. Google called the lawsuit “deeply flawed.”

